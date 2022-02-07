$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International reported earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ATN International.

ATNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ATN International in the 3rd quarter worth about $740,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ATN International in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ATN International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ATN International by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ATN International in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATN International stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $36.12. 91,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,664. ATN International has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $52.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $571.56 million, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.20%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

