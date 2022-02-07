$0.04 EPS Expected for Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enfusion’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enfusion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENFN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enfusion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of Enfusion stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. Enfusion has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENFN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $3,434,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $3,540,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $31,411,000.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

