-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Manitowoc posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter worth about $70,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 116.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTW opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $606.56 million, a P/E ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $28.33.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

