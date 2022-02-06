ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,338,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $71,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.62.

Shares of ZTO opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.13. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

