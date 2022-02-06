Zilliqa Hits 1-Day Volume of $66.43 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $654.56 million and $66.43 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0530 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.39 or 0.00320508 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006398 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000916 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.21 or 0.01199475 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,652,800,573 coins and its circulating supply is 12,361,333,420 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

