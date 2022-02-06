Zeepin (ZPT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $61,122.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Zeepin has a total market cap of $400,847.45 and approximately $61,122.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00050868 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.09 or 0.07168315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00055218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,539.16 or 0.99717610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00053052 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

