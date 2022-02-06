ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on ZEAL Network in a report on Monday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($62.92) price target on ZEAL Network in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on ZEAL Network in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of ETR TIM opened at €20.00 ($22.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.00. ZEAL Network has a fifty-two week low of €16.00 ($17.98) and a fifty-two week high of €24.40 ($27.42).

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

