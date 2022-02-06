Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €103.50 ($116.29).

ZAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a €104.00 ($116.85) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($132.58) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €101.00 ($113.48) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of Zalando stock traded down €0.66 ($0.74) on Friday, hitting €65.98 ($74.13). 989,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a one year high of €49.86 ($56.02). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €81.61.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

