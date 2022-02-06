Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Danske raised Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Stora Enso Oyj to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stora Enso Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.