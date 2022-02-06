Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) to Buy

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RANJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $34.70 on Friday. Randstad has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

