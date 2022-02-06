Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WOOF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.87.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Larose purchased 5,125 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 3.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

