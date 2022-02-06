Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) to “Strong-Buy”

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $14.03 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 12.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 314.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 16.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 45.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period.

OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

