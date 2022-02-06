Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

FFBC opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 31.33%. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 100.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 355,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,610,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,726,000 after purchasing an additional 212,737 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth about $3,707,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,769,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,710,000 after purchasing an additional 150,946 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 3,068.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 145,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

