Zacks Investment Research Lowers YETI (NYSE:YETI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on YETI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.11.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $59.24 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that YETI will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in YETI by 2,891.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after acquiring an additional 810,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,545,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after purchasing an additional 704,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 58.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after purchasing an additional 373,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 45.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after purchasing an additional 300,512 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

