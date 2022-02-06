Zacks Investment Research Lowers U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

U.S. Gold

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.50) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

U.S. Gold stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. U.S. Gold has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company has a market cap of $49.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.63.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 31.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

