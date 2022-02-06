Zacks Investment Research Lowers Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $748.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,079 shares of company stock worth $625,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,610,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,460,000 after purchasing an additional 290,595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,299,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,031,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,184,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,612,000 after acquiring an additional 35,153 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,677,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,126,000 after acquiring an additional 365,194 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,208,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 53,014 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perdoceo Education (PRDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.