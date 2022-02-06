Zacks Investment Research Lowers Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCBG. DA Davidson raised Capital City Bank Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $470.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.70. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 104,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

