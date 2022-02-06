Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

Get Telstra alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telstra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.91.

Telstra stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Telstra has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $15.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44.

About Telstra

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telstra (TLSYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.