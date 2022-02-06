Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

Shares of PRNDY stock opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.18.

