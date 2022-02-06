Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $401.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.27. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 39.5% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after buying an additional 613,000 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,413,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after buying an additional 244,619 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.