Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) to Sell

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lion Electric is a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles. Lion Electric, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., is based in MONTREAL. “

LEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $8.54 on Friday. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Lion Electric by 9,901.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

