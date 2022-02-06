Zacks Investment Research Downgrades JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOANN Inc. involved in the sewing and fabrics industry. It serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. JOANN Inc. is based in HUDSON, Ohio. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JOAN. Barclays reduced their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered JOANN from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.89.

Shares of JOAN opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. JOANN has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.84 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 68.21% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JOANN will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. JOANN’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

In other news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $513,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $1,312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of JOANN by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 395,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of JOANN by 84.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

