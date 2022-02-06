Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) to Hold

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $2.59 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $132.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $421.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.