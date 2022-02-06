Zacks: Brokerages Expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.95. Perficient posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Perficient.

PRFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $103.96 on Thursday. Perficient has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $153.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.14 and a 200-day moving average of $118.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 548.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,947,000 after buying an additional 661,945 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,026,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Perficient by 117.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,578,000 after buying an additional 292,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $596,498,000 after buying an additional 209,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 91.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 378,638 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $30,450,000 after purchasing an additional 180,625 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

