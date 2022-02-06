Zacks: Brokerages Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). DURECT posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 280.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of DRRX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 583,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,325. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of DURECT by 4.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of DURECT by 35.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of DURECT by 33.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 49.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of DURECT by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

