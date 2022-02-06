Zacks: Brokerages Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.35. Astec Industries reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

In other news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 30.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Astec Industries stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,483. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.28. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

