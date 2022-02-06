Zacks: Brokerages Expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Post $0.96 EPS

Analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.01. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $82.69. 197,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,850. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $122.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

