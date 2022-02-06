Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprott will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sprott.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $41.29 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SII. TD Securities upped their price target on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Sprott stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $33.96. 67,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,851. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sprott by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 29.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

