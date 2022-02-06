Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Lane Capital’s earnings. Oxford Lane Capital posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Lane Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oxford Lane Capital.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $8.25 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $8.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,462,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 527,795 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 247.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 122,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 503.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 117,622 shares in the last quarter.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

