Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). Marchex reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marchex.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on MCHX. TheStreet raised Marchex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ MCHX remained flat at $$2.27 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.79. Marchex has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 798,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $1,996,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marchex by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in Marchex by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,199,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 647,548 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Marchex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marchex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marchex by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the period. 60.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.