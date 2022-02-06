Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.94). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.96). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

FATE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average of $61.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.60. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $118.14.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,600,550.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,237. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,695,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,844,000 after purchasing an additional 99,586 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $200,277,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,918,000 after purchasing an additional 624,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,997,000 after purchasing an additional 406,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.