Zacks: Analysts Expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.61. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.53%.

TCBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,794,000 after purchasing an additional 205,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,281,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,550,000 after buying an additional 34,213 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,247,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,122,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after buying an additional 144,196 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.59. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.