Zacks: Analysts Expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Timken posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Timken.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TKR. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Timken by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Timken stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.53. 927,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,896. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.70. Timken has a one year low of $62.96 and a one year high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.