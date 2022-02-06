Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to announce $5.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.79 billion and the highest is $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $19.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $20.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THC. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.84. The stock had a trading volume of 998,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,444. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $83.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.34.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

