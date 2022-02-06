Zacks: Analysts Expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to Announce $1.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Jabil posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

In other Jabil news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 12,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $813,278.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,894 shares of company stock valued at $9,001,479 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Jabil by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 108,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 509,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,877,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

JBL traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,318. Jabil has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

