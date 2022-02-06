Zacks: Analysts Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to Post $0.55 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.54. Cohu posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cohu.

COHU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 31.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 58.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 27,596 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cohu by 14.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cohu by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cohu has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

