Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. Rent-A-Center reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCII. Raymond James decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

RCII opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average of $52.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $5,547,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

