Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ocuphire Pharma.
Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ OCUP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.00. 129,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,365. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13.
In other news, Director Jay Pepose acquired 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ocuphire Pharma
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.
