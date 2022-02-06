Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guild’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.89. Guild posted earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Guild will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $412.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($999.00) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Guild during the first quarter worth $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Guild by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Guild in the second quarter worth $208,000. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Guild in the second quarter worth $2,027,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Guild by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

GHLD traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,260. Guild has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

