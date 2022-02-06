Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $671.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to report sales of $671.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $675.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $667.30 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $626.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FTI Consulting.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:FCN traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.31. 191,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,452. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.42. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $105.07 and a twelve month high of $157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 46.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,778 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $104,260,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $53,172,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,211,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 120.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,833,000 after purchasing an additional 143,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

