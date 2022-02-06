Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE) will post sales of $11.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ads-Tec Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.60 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ads-Tec Energy will report full year sales of $45.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $46.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $83.75 million, with estimates ranging from $82.10 million to $85.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ads-Tec Energy.
ADSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ads-Tec Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ads-Tec Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ads-Tec Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Ads-Tec Energy stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. 106,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,594. Ads-Tec Energy has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $10.88.
About Ads-Tec Energy
ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
