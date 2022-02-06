Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE) will post sales of $11.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ads-Tec Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.60 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ads-Tec Energy will report full year sales of $45.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $46.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $83.75 million, with estimates ranging from $82.10 million to $85.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ads-Tec Energy.

Get Ads-Tec Energy alerts:

ADSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ads-Tec Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ads-Tec Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ads-Tec Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ads-Tec Energy stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Exane Derivatives owned 0.10% of Ads-Tec Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Ads-Tec Energy stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. 106,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,594. Ads-Tec Energy has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

About Ads-Tec Energy

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ads-Tec Energy (ADSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ads-Tec Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ads-Tec Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.