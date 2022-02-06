Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,303,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068,732 shares during the quarter. Yum China accounts for 1.4% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 1.01% of Yum China worth $244,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 152.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 59.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 27.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 42.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $47.51. 1,711,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,674. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average of $55.26. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.91 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

