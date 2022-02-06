Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Financial Review

Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Yubo International Biotech and Nuwellis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuwellis 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nuwellis has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 557.89%. Given Nuwellis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Volatility and Risk

Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 6.29, suggesting that its stock price is 529% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Nuwellis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nuwellis $7.44 million 1.53 -$15.84 million ($3.85) -0.30

Yubo International Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nuwellis.

Profitability

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yubo International Biotech N/A -162.24% -31.47% Nuwellis -219.99% -71.35% -62.43%

Summary

Nuwellis beats Yubo International Biotech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

