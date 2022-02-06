Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRDLY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Worldline from €78.00 ($87.64) to €64.00 ($71.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Worldline from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Worldline from €65.00 ($73.03) to €60.00 ($67.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRDLY traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $24.39. 31,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,749. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

