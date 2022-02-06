Woodcoin Trading Up 1,009% Over Last Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 61% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 1,009% higher against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and $9,452.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001716 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,436.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.43 or 0.07262821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.39 or 0.00295369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.26 or 0.00787373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011454 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00071198 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.23 or 0.00410828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.06 or 0.00236648 BTC.

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

