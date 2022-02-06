Wolverine Trading LLC Invests $464,000 in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter worth $51,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

NSA stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average is $59.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.55%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

