Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,432 Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAQU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 1,774.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,000,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 160,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 62,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $940,000.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $11.15.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

