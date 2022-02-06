Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the third quarter worth about $54,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

Shares of BUI stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.