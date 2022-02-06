Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Colicity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Colicity during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Colicity during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Colicity during the second quarter worth approximately $488,000.

Get Colicity alerts:

Shares of COLI stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. Colicity Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.