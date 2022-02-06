Wolfe Research Cuts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $220.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target reduced by Wolfe Research from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a peer perform rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify Technology from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.22.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $174.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.86 and a 200-day moving average of $235.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $155.57 and a twelve month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

